One suspect in Opelousas shooting arrested, another at large

OPELOUSAS, LA. (KLFY) – Two suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation of the shooting death of 38-year old Lester Bowman in Opelousas.

Bowman was killed on August 27, 2017 at approximately 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lombard and Congress Streets.

On Monday, September 18th, officers were able to identify and locate Treshanitra Landheart, 18, of Batchelor, Louisiana in Baker, Louisiana.

Landheart was arrested and transported to Opelousas, where she was later booked on a Principal to 2nd Degree Murder charge.

Sargent Crystal Leblanc says investigators are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating a second suspect, Liquincy Revish, 26, of Baton Rouge.

Leblanc says Revish is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder in the shooting death of Bowman.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the homicide is urged to contact Opelousas Police.

All callers will remain anonymous.