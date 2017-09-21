State Police issues Missing Child Advisory for 16-year old girl last seen in Denham Springs

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

The girl was last seen around 7:10 p.m. on September 15 in the 20000 block of Saun Dr. in Denham Springs.

Mackenzie Alexis Pape is described as a 16-year-old white female with dirty blonde wavy/straight medium length hair. She is about 5′ 3″ tall, weighing approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact LPSO at 225-686-2241 or call their local law enforcement agency.