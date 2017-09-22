3 Acadiana men, several others sentenced for illegal drug distribution

(KLFY) – Three men and several others were sentenced today in connection with illegal distribution in Acadiana.

The sentencing came after convictions in drug trafficking and criminal activity.

According to court documents, Joshua Griffin, Ashton Ventroy and others conspired to distribute crack cocaine in the area known as the Dead End of Delord Street.

Joshua Griffin was sentenced to 3 years in prison with 5 years of supervised release.

Ventroy was sentenced to 5 years in prison and 4 years of supervised release.

Documents also showed that Caroll Griffin conspired to distribute methamphetamine in that area and he was sentenced to 6 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release.