Batman comic series to feature scenery from Portland, Maine

By Published:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Holy hometown, Batman!

A highly anticipated Batman comic book series will have some locations that might look familiar to Maine residents. The Portland Press Herald reports Portland City Hall, Old Port’s cobblestone streets and various red brick buildings will be a part of Gotham in DC Comics’ “Batman: White Knight.”

The artist and writer is Sean Murphy, who recently moved to Portland. He says he was inspired by the city feeling like a “perfect foggy New England town.”

Murphy says the series centers on a seemingly reformed Joker who runs for City Council and uses his media campaign to blame Batman for the city’s crime.

DC representatives say the series is one of the top three best-selling comic books for October.

The first issue goes on sale Oct. 4.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s