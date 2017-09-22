Beyond the Jersey: Cajun soccer player able to rebound after being sidelined due to injury

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ragin Cajun soccer’s Kimberly Grasso was injured during her senior season last year.

Last week, she got her first start of the season as she finishes out her final year with Louisiana.

“I started around when I was three years old. Since I was young I’ve always loved the game I always loved playing,” Grasso says.

Soccer wasn’t just a game for Grasso, it was her way of life.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do for the longest time like until I couldn’t go anymore so, it’s been a big part of me,” Grasso says.

But all of that changed her senior year at UL after she was injured during practice

“I like fell on the back of my leg and I just heard it crack so I broke my leg in three places and then tore some ligaments in my ankle,” Grasso recalls.

After that, Grasso had to sit out for her entire senior season.

“It was definitely hard, I feel like I missed out on a lot of stuff with them.

It was just kind of hard to take a break because I’ve never really taken a break from soccer,” Grasso says.

But after several months of rehab, she got her first start of the season last Friday.

“She’s getting there. She’s getting there at the right time obviously I mean I can’t say enough about her. She worked hard to get back, it just meant that much to her. She wanted to finish it out here so I’m proud of her.,” says Cajun head soccer coach Scot Wieland.

And even though she still steps on the field with screws in her leg, she shows that every athlete is capable of bouncing back.

“I just felt like I owed it to my team and to myself to prove to them and me I can do this again and that with enough rehab and getting strong again you can come back and be an even better player than before,” Grasso explains.