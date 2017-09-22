Breaux Bridge Police Officer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a juvenile

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA. (KLFY) – State Police have arrested a police officer, who is alleged to have had sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on September 21st, Craig David, 29, was taken into custody and charged with Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Malfeasance in Office.

David is an officer with the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

According to Master Trooper Brooks David, this month Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu contacted State Police Detectives regarding the alleged sexual misconduct with a 16 year old by one of his officers.

Investigators were able to determine the alleged misconduct started as early as December 2016.

David was booked into the St. Martin Parish Detention Center and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Master Trooper David says the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.

Residents can access the form by visiting the Louisiana State Police website and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.