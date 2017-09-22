Double fatal car crash in Plaisance

PLAISANCE, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred overnight.

Troopers from Louisiana State were notified of a fatality crash that occurred on US 167 near Belle Ridge Rd. in St. Landry Parish. The crash involved a vehicle which was being pursued by Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and claimed the lives of the two occupants inside of the vehicle.

Louisiana State Police released a press release stating, “Preliminary investigation revealed that officers attempted to stop the driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart for traveling the wrong way on a one-way roadway. The driver of the Dodge fled from officers northbound on US 167 approaching a right curve. For unknown reasons, the Dodge failed to negotiate the curve and ran off of the left side of the roadway.”

After leaving the roadway, the Dodge struck a tree, a utility pole, and a building causing the vehicle to burst into flames. The two occupants of the vehicle were trapped in the fire and later pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Due to the extent of damage, the occupants are unable to be identified at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.