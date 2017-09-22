Gov. Edwards sends letter to higher ed. system presidents requesting review of hazing, other policies

WAFB Published:
Pool Photo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has released the letter he sent Thursday to Louisiana college and university system presidents asking them to review their policies on hazing and drug and alcohol abuse among groups on campus.

He specifically mentioned Greek organizations in the letter as being one of the groups officials should review policies on.

“It is up to us to do everything within our means to ensure that the students who attend a Louisiana university are safe from harm,” the governor stated. “Maxwell Gruver and students across the country who died before him deserve our best effort to re-examine our policies, make necessary adjustments, and engage with our students to prevent these instances from happening in the future. We can only confront this often discreet problem if we are open and honest about the progress we’ve made in tackling it and the areas where we absolutely must improve.”

Click here to read the letter in its entirety

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s