Gov. Edwards sends letter to higher ed. system presidents requesting review of hazing, other policies

Gov. John Bel Edwards has released the letter he sent Thursday to Louisiana college and university system presidents asking them to review their policies on hazing and drug and alcohol abuse among groups on campus.

He specifically mentioned Greek organizations in the letter as being one of the groups officials should review policies on.

“It is up to us to do everything within our means to ensure that the students who attend a Louisiana university are safe from harm,” the governor stated. “Maxwell Gruver and students across the country who died before him deserve our best effort to re-examine our policies, make necessary adjustments, and engage with our students to prevent these instances from happening in the future. We can only confront this often discreet problem if we are open and honest about the progress we’ve made in tackling it and the areas where we absolutely must improve.”

Click here to read the letter in its entirety