Raccoon jumps on moving Colorado police van, takes a ride

By Published:
This Wednesday, Sept 20, 2017, image released by the Colorado Springs Police Department shows a van dash camera showing a raccoon on a windshield. Officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident scene in a van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on it late Wednesday night. Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the raccoon hopped off the van after Frabbiele stopped it. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP)

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2hojjpi ) that officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident scene in a large van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on its windshield late Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the raccoon hopped off the van after Frabbiele pulled over and stopped it.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s