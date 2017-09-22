Suspect accused of second-degree murder of missing teen appears in court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Malik Davis, the suspect accused of second-degree murder in the disappearance of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry, pled not guilty after arriving at the district court in downtown Lafayette Friday morning.

Davis was indicted on the charges back in August.

Attorney Clay Lejeune, who is representing Davis says he is asking for a motion for discovery to get an idea or get the evidence that the state has, including the evidence against Davis.

Lejeune adds that the evidence in the case needs to be presented promptly to both the defense and prosecution.

“He indicated that he would have it in the next week or ten days, but we did set a court date for October the 27th, to make certain that he complied with the court’s order,” Lejeune explains.

Landry disappeared in Lafayette on or around May 24th.

Since May, there have been a number of searches for Landry, but none have been successful so far in finding her body.

Her family says all they can do is wait.

The state will have to present all the evidence they have against Davis at a hearing on October 27th.

The actual trial will likely not happen until sometime in 2018.