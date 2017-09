LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajun Country Kickoff is taking place tonight at the Blackham Coliseum and tickets are still available.

Wayne Toups, Clay Cormier and Tracey Lawrence are set to take the stage.

The event is a great opportunity to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana.

This is an all ages show that starts at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.