Higgins: Graham-Cassidy no slam-dunk in the House, either

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are pushing colleagues in the upper chamber to pass their health care bill, which they tout as the last, best chance to topple Obamacare this year.

But U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, says his colleagues in the House might need some convincing, as well.

Speaking before local and state Republicans in Lafayette on Friday, Higgins said the push for Graham-Lindsey — it must pass by Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, or the Senate will face tougher hurdles to repeal Patient Protection and Affordable Health Care — has largely bypassed the “people’s House,” and he’s not happy.

Higgins said the House studied the American Healthcare Act, which stalled in the Senate, for five months. Now, he said, supporters of the belated Graham-Cassidy bill expect House members to go along with whatever senators pass because the vote would come so close to Sept. 30.