Lafayette PD: 48 year old man shot dead following domestic incident on Louisiana Ave

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 48 year old man was fatally shot late Friday night in the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue, according to Lafayette Police.

The victim, so far, has not been identified.

Just after 10 p.m. Friday, police say they received a call in reference to a shooting and arrived to find the victim dead inside the home.

Police are calling the events leading up to the victims death a ‘domestic incident.”

An investigation is ongoing.

No information has been released about arrest or suspects in this death investigation.

