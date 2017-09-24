NFL players take the knee at London game

(CNN) President Donald Trump renewed his criticism Sunday of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, slamming the league’s ratings and saying players should be fired or suspended for such protests.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he tweeted early Sunday.

Analysts predict even more protests as the NFL’s Sunday games get underway with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens facing off in London this morning.

Here’s who’s taking a stand Sunday:

The Ravens

Retired Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, in suit, joined his former team during Sunday’s protest.

Six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs was atop the list of Ravens players taking a knee before the game in London. Alongside him was retired Ravens legend Ray Lewis, who locked arms with wide receiver Mike Wallace and linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Other coaches and players locked arms during the anthem.

The Jags

Team owner Shad Khan joined his players in protest Sunday.

At least a dozen Jaguars took a knee during the anthem, including defensive standouts Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey, as well as their No. 4 draft pick, running back Leonard Fournette.

Other players locked arms, as did the coaching staff and Pakistani-American team owner Shad Khan.