Pelicans, Saints and Brees Address Take a Knee Movement

On Saturday several athletes participated in the Take A Knee movement, kneeling during the National Anthem. One team, The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the locker room during the anthem. Many coaches as well as organizations addressed their opinions on the movement as well as President Trump’s recent statement on players who decided to kneel.

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees’ Statement:

” I disagree with what the president said and how he said it I think it’s very unbecoming of the office of the president of the united states to talk like that to degrade people like that and obviously he’s disappointed a lot of people. As far as the National Anthem protest, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, well, let me say this first, do I think that there is inequality in the country? Yes I do. Do I think that there’s racism? Yes I do. I think there’s inequality for women, for women in the work place. I think that there’s inequality for people of color, for minorities, for immigrants but as it pertains to the national anthem I will always feel that if you are an American that the national anthem is the opportunity for us all to stand up together, to be unified and to show respect for our country. To show respect for what it stands for, the birth of our nation. There will always be issues with our country. There will always be things that we’re bad at and we should all be striving to make those things better. But, if the protest becomes that we’re going to sit down or kneel or not show respect to the flag of the United States of America and everything that it symbolizes and everything that it stands for and everything that our country had been through to get to this point I do not agree with that. I feel like that is a unifying thing. The National Anthem, the standing for the National Anthem and looking at the flag with your hand over your heart is a unifying thing that should bring us all together and say ‘you know what we know that things are not where they should be but we will continue to work and strive to make things better to bring equality to all people men women, no matter what your race, creed religion, it doesn’t matter, equality for all.’ But if you’re an American then I will always believe that we should be standing, showing respect to our flag with our hand over our heart.”

The New Orleans Pelicans and Saints organization released the statement below on Saturday at approximately 11:39 a.m.