7-year-old girl killed in impaired driving crash in St. Charles

HAHNVILLE, LA. (WWL-TV) – Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed and a man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in St. Charles Parish Sunday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on LA 18 near Hahnville. Investigators say 32-year-old Islam S. Ezzo was driving an SUV eastbound “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of the vehicle. The SUV ran off the roadway, struck several trees and overturned.

Police say 7-year-old Alina Ezzo was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. She was transported to St. Charles Hospital and pronounced dead.

Islam Ezzo was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

“Impairment is suspected and blood was taken from Islam Ezzo,” Louisiana State Police spokesperson Melissa Matey said. “Toxicology analysis will be completed by the Louisiana State Police crime lab.”

Islam Ezzo was placed under arrested for vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming,” Matey said. “The crash remains under investigation.”