Eunice man arrested for Armed Robbery in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – A Eunice man is behind bars after investigators found him to be connected to an armed robbery in Lafayette.

Officers responded to the scene Sunday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a pharmacy/convenience store in the 6100 block of Johnston Street.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says a male with a handgun entered the store and demanded money from an employee, as well as customers inside of the business.

After fleeing the scene with an unknown amount of money, the suspect, identified as Gary Mitchell, Jr., 26, was immediately pursued and apprehended by Lafayette Police and Sheriff’s deputies.

Ratcliff says no one was hurt during the robbery and there are no additional suspects being sought at this time.

Mitchell was charged with 5 counts of Armed Robbery and 1 count of Flight from and Officer.