Local coach and 3 time Super Bowl champion responds to NFL protests

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – With NFL players protesting during the national anthem, there are more people talking about boycotting professional football, and others continuing the conversation of police brutality and racial equality, which is why Colin Kaepernick took a knee in the first place.

Kaepernick said he would not stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.

Many feel the same, which was reflected in the dozens of players that took part in protests on Sunday.

13 year NFL veteran and 3 time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk who is now an assistant coach at his alma mater Carencro high school spoke about taking a knee during the anthem straying away from Kaepernick’s original purpose.

“He had a reason why he was doing it. You can’t stop everybody from their reason. It is what it is, it’s an opinion thing, it’s how you feel, it’s opinionated” said Faulk.

He also gave his opinion on players taking a knee, saying the demonstration is not disrespectful to the flag or our veterans.

“I think it was just a message to our president. Look, yes you are the guy, you are our spokesman. But you can’t just go out and say any and everything you want to say,” Faulk explained.

In response to President Trump calling players who kneel SOB’s and recommending they be fired, Coach Faulk says we all have the right first amendment rights, and in this age of social media, everyone has an even larger platform.