Louisiana lawmaker trying to remove state incentives from Saints

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Massive controversy took over the country when more NFL players than ever decided not to stand for the national anthem.

Players, fans, and owners all have their own take on the situation.

For one Louisiana lawmaker, these protests have made their way past the playing field and into state legislature.

The New Orleans Saints were among the teams protesting.

10 players sat on the bench during the national anthem.

This has prompted Louisiana lawmaker Kenny Havard to try to withdraw millions of state tax dollars allocated to the team.

Havard saying in a news release:

“It is a disgrace to the men and women of this nation who have sacrificed so much. Disrespecting our flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy. It is time the taxpayers quit subsidizing protest on big boy playgrounds.

He goes on to say:

“I believe in the right to protest but, not at a taxpayer subsidized sporting event. Do it on your own time.”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Coach Sean Payton both stood for the anthem but say they will not stand for the President’s comments.

“I disagree with what the President said and how he said it. I think it is very unbecoming of the office of the President of the United States. To talk like that. To degrade people like that. Obviously he has diappointed a lot of people,” says Brees

“Disappointed in the comments that were made I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office. That’s being a little blunt but that’s how I feel. I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room and it seems that everytime he is opening his mouth, it is something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together,” says Payton.



The total value of incentives provided to the Saints by the state is unclear at this point.