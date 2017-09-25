Man arrested and charged with home invasion, kidnapping, sexual assault

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Devon Bell. Photo Credit, Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE La (KLFY) – Lafayette Police arrested a man in connection to a Sunday morning home invasion.

According to Corporal Karl Ratcliffe, officers responded to call about a home invasion in a residence in central Lafayette.

Devon Bell entered the home and sexually assaulted the female homeowner, according to Ratcliffe.

Bell then forced the victim to drive him to an ATM to withdraw money.

Bell then fled from the victim’s vehicle and soon after she called police.

Ratcliffe says that Bell was found in the backyard of another residence and was detained there; surveillance footage confirmed Bell’s identity.

Bell was arrested and booked on charges of home invasion, sexual battery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal trespass.

