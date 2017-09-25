Mccomb-Veazey neighborhood working to create “food-economy” in neighborhood with national grant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A food desert.

That is a description could be used to describe the Mccomb-Veazey neighborhood according to some residents.

Residents also say that there are no safe grocery stores in a walking distance

Now a national initiative is helping make a difference.

Howard Flugence lived in this neighborhood his entire life and witnesses first-hand the dire need for more local grocery outlets.

“I have to go way on the other end and buy things and come back on this end. It’s a constant thing. It’s been like that for years,” Flugence said.

The Homeowner’s Community Garden was the first step in providing a platform to feed more mouths within the community.

“So we started this grant with the original proposal to turn our vacant properties and our judicated properties into urban farms or ways the community can start generating some kind of wealth,” explained Tina Shelvin-Bingham, Mccomb Veazey Neighborhood Coterie Chair.

The National Kresge foundation awarded a $200,000, two-year grant to the Coterie.

“This area we identify that we lack access to healthy food options. Not just the grocery stores, but you can’t find a decent Subway. There is a Subway, but there is no Subway, no Saladshopworks, you know like on the other side of town. We just don’t have those things here,” said Shelvin-Bingham.

The grant allows the area to build their very own food economy. It also sparked the idea of creating a creole food and cultural district.

“This way there’s going to be a very upgrade and positive thing for this area,” Flugence said.

Lafayette is one of 23 other communities in the country, receiving the opportunity to revitalize run-down neighborhoods and bring healthy food and a creative placemaking.