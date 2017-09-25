Mire Branch Water Corp. to shut off portion of water for repairs Tuesday morning, boil advisory to follow

MIRE, LA. (KLFY) – Officials with the Mire Branch Water Corporation say they will be shutting off a portion of the water system on Tuesday, September 26th.

Beginning around 9:00 a.m., crews will be repairing a main line, with the job expecting to take approximately two hours.

Officials say the following roads will be affected by the shutoff:

  • Soldier Road east of Mire Highway
  • Romona Drive
  • North Richfield from the corner of Tanner Road south to I-10
  • Keike Lane
  • Yearling Road
  • Norman Venable Road
  • Alliance Road

The company says that, as a precaution, a localized boil advisory until samples have been cleared after the repair.

Affected customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one full minute before using for drinking or cooking.

