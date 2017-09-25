Northwestern State student received 2017 Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Earlier today the Lafayette General Foundation announced the 2017 recipent of the Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund.

The announcement comes on what would be Mayci’s birthday, according to the Foundation.

Jessica Love of New Orleans is this year’s recipient.

Love is a Radiologic Technology student at Northwestern State University and aspired to be in the field due to her compassionate care for others, which is something her and Mayci have in common.

“Mayci and I are both passionate about our careers and love to put a smile on our patients’ faces,” said Love. “I’m very honored to have met Mayci’s family.”

The scholarship began in 2015 with a $100 donation from an anonymous donor in Montana, just one day after the Grand Theatre shooting.

Numerous donations followed, including many from Lafayette General Health employees, helping the fund grow to $20,000.

The day before the fund was publicly announced, Bo and Jerry Ramsay donated $5,000 on behalf of everyone affected by the shooting.

After learning about the launch of the scholarship, comedian Amy Schumer, star of the movie Trainwreck, donated $25,000 to the fund, doubling the amount endowed.

Mayci Breaux (Baldwin, La.) graduated from Hanson Memorial High School in 2012, South Louisiana Community College and went on to attended Louisiana State University at Eunice (LSUE), where she was studying to become an ultrasound and radiologic technologist.

Her scholarship fund, now over $50,000, is endowed through Goldman Sachs, ensuring Mayci’s legacy.

The Mayci Breaux Scholarship is awarded to female Louisiana residents enrolled in a radiologic technology program at a Louisiana college/university.

