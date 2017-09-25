SMILE lays off employees after losing federal Head Start funding

LAFAYETTE, LA. (The Daily Advertiser) – The SMILE Community Action Agency has laid off at least a dozen employees since losing its federal Head Start funding in July.

In a memo to board members dated Sept. 15, SMILE CEO Chris Williams said he and his staff have worked to cut departmental budgets since the emergency suspension of its Head Start contract.

“Today I took action and have laid off 12 individuals and reduced the hours of two within our agency,” Williams wrote.

Additional information is expected to be presented at the board of directors meeting today.

Meanwhile, the company that was assigned to temporarily take over the Head Start and Early Head Start programs from SMILE, Community Development Institute, still has not begun classes.

CDI Head Start “continues to work with the Louisiana Department of Education, Division of Licensing, to secure licensing for the Head Start and Early Head Start facilities,” Patrick Fisher, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,wrote Monday in an email response to The Daily Advertiser’s questions.

There is no anticipated start date for classes at this time, Fisher said. CDI, he said, hasn’t been been able to obtain the necessary licenses “due to issues related to Hurricane Harvey.”

Federal judge Dee Drell in August denied SMILE’s request for an injunction that would allow it to operate the Head Start and Early Head Start programs while appealing termination of its federal contract.

In his decision, Drell said he was especially concerned with reports that SMILE’s buildings had safety violations such as exposed wiring, unlit pilot lights, falling ceilings, an inoperable sewer system and insects in food areas.

Those violations have been corrected by CDI, Fisher wrote, and the necessary renovations have been approved and funded by the Administration for Children and Families, Office of Head Start.

On July 11, the federal Department of Health and Human Services notified SMILE that it was terminating the agency’s multi-million dollar Head Start/Early Head Start contract in part because of its handling of alleged child abuse and neglect.

SMILE notified the agency on July 27 that it was appealing. The same day the federal agency issued an emergency suspension of SMILE’s funding for 30 days with the option of continuing it indefinitely.

DHHS appointed CDI to immediately take over Head Start and Early Head Start programs from SMILE.