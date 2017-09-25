Village of Maurice City Hall still vacant a year after Great Flood of 2016

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – The Gateway to Vermilion Parish is without a permanent City Hall, causing day-to-day operations in the Village of Maurice to be run out of a temporary building for over a year now.

The building has been vacant following ever since last year’s historic flooding.

“This was City Hall, this was the working space, this was our collection area,” said Wayne Theriot, Maurice mayor.

He says that Maurice is waiting for funds from FEMA, but have already gotten approvals to begin reconstructing the building to the way it was before the 2016 flood.

“So we’re waiting for that now, we’re in the process of the architect completing the plans needing the documents to go out for bids, and that’ll probably be a couple of weeks, say a month. Then after that, once it goes out for bid, it’ll be about 30 days for them to review the bid,” said Theriot.

When the flood hit last year, the water rose about 14 to 16 inches in the building, and mold covered the walls of the building stretching around 4 to 5 feet tall.

With the population in Maurice increasing from more than 600 people to now around 1700 people, Mayor Theriot says they will also be taking some money out of a reserve account, to fit the building’s current needs.

“The building itself is basically 100 thousand (dollars), and to build it the way we want or to use just this in a more efficient way, you’re looking at about 150 thousand (dollars). So there’s going to be about 40 to 50 thousand (dollars) in local funds that we’ll have to utilize,” he said.

Once FEMA approves the reconstruction plans, Theriot believes they could start on renovations as early as January 1 to both restore the building to its old self and modernize it for the future.

He says he hopes the project will be completed by the end of February or mid-March.