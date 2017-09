Seven people, including possibly a child, were injured in a wreck on I-10 E in West Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials say multiple people have been critically injured.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on I-10 E just before LA 1 and involved at least five vehicles.

The eastbound side of the interstate is currently shut down while emergency officials work.

