LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Voters can begin voting for the October 14th Primary Special Election beginning this weekend.

Early Voting Week will occur between Saturday, September 30th through Saturday, October 7th.

According to the Lafayette Registrar of Voters Office, residents in Lafayette Parish will be voting on the vacant State Treasurer’s seat, Public Service Commissioner in District 2 and 3 proposed Constitutional Amendments.

To find your Early Voting Location in your parish, CLICK HERE.