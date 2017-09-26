James Carville to leave Tulane to teach at LSU

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WWL-TV) – Louisiana native and nationally-known political consultant James Carville is leaving Tulane to teach at LSU, his alma mater.

The university announced Tuesday that Carville, an LSU and LSU Law Center graduate, will join the faculty of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication in January. “The mother ship has called my pirogue home,” he said in a statement.

Carville has taught at Tulane University in New Orleans for nine years. At LSU he will teach in Manship’s political communication concentration. “His courses will include a seminar in contemporary political issues and a class for seniors that deeply examines one significant issue, such as the erosion of the Louisiana coastline,” said the university in a news release.

Carville has a long association with the Manship School and frequently speaks on campus. He was the Manship School commencement speaker in 2015, when he made a strong plea for more state financial support for LSU. He recently hosted a discussion on campus about a new biography of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman. He is also a member of the Manship School’s Hall of Fame.

Carville lives in New Orleans with his wife, fellow political pundit and strategist Mary Matalin. The pair has lent their names and support to many charitable and civic causes in the city since moving here.

Carville’s most famous campaign was for President Bill Clinton in 1992, when he was Clinton’s senior political adviser. Carville has run campaigns in more than 23 countries, including Afghanistan. He is also a best-selling author.