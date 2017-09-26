Local veterans respond to protests during the national anthem

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Local veterans are speaking out on NFL players, coaches, and owners taking a knee during the national anthem.

We spoke with several vets going in and out of the VA clinic in Lafayette Tuesday and it seems like their opinions are split right down the middle.

As players, coaches, owners, and even people singing the national anthem take a knee, we’ve seen NFL fans choose sides and either congratulate or condemn people for protesting during the anthem; no matter the reason.

Here’s what couple local veterans who don’t oppose the protests had to say.

“I don’t think it’s disrespectful. If a person wants to kneel or if a person wants to put their hand over their chest, it’s fine. We’re living in America and they ought to have that freedom,” said Larry Leblanc a U.S. Army veteran.

U.S. Navy vet, Jonathan Maxie said, “Honestly, it’s the right as Americans. I have no problem with it. I know I would have done things different (ly), I might have done things better. The thing is, as veterans, in my opinion for which we fight, that you can have the right to be able to do those things.”

We also spoke with veterans who say it’s disrespectful to kneel during the anthem.

U.S. Navy Veteran Russell Romero said, “I believe that they should stand up and put their hands over their heart. I believe that they should respect our country and if they can’t respect it then I feel they should leave.”

Patrick Grow a U.S. Air Force veteran told us: “Too many people died for this. Then you can look at it from the other way where too many people died to give everybody their own right to say what they want to say. I still I think it’s disrespecting the flag, sorry.’

President Trump’s SOB comment about those who kneel has caused more people to kneel in solidarity against the president’s statement, while others continue to kneel in order to bring attention to police brutality and racial inequality.