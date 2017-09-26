Middle school students running business in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – While strolling through the halls of Paul Breaux Middle School, you can see many things.

The process of a hurricane, civil war heroes, and if you walk far enough you will even hit a small business.

The Little Shop on Orange Street is entirely run by students.

Don’t be fooled by their ages, this shop is the real deal.

They have a production department in the midst of making drawstring bags.

“We decided to start with something simple,” says one student while sewing.

A research and development group as well.

“It’s really up to what the customers want to use them for,” says a student while in class conversation.

They have a marketing team working to develop the look of the business.

“Fixing up our website and making flyers and thank you notes for our business,” says a student on her laptop.

A shipping unit helps with deliveries.

“Right now we’re designing a thank you note to put into the shipments that we ship to the customers,” says one student.

An accountant to deal with the financial side of things.

“I think I’m also the only one who signed up for it,” she says.

Of course, the business includes a CEO.

“It’s a very special opportunity. We feel like we’re one in a lot of people,” says Ian Frick.

They say there is no substitute for this kind of experience so early on in their lives.

“It helps you get acclimated with the way a real business would feel but also keeping you in the school setting. So you get to learn things before you actually experience them in real life,” says Lillian Mack.

Students say the first product, the drawstring bag, will be available in mid-October.