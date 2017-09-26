Mother and father arrested; charged with cruelty to their kids

Calcasieu Parish La. (KLFY) – A mother and father have been arrested and accused of cruelty to their children.

According to James McGee with the Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a hospital in reference to a 5-year-old girl on September 22.

Hospital staff said that while treating the girl for a seizure, they noticed that the girl had several sores, bruises, and rashes covering her body. It was later discovered that the girl was malnourished and had a lacerated kidney.

The next day, the girl’s mother, Tammi Campbell was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile. She was released a day later on bond, according to McGee.

Detectives later learned that there were 3 other children ages 9, 7, and 3 who was living with the 5-year-old. They arrived at the home and found the home unkempt with animal urine and feces throughout the residence.

McGee said that the children’s father, Brian Fisher told detectives that at all times the kids were locked in their bedrooms without food or water for several hours or even overnight and into the morning.

Campbell was rearrested and was additionally charged with 3 counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

Fisher was arrested as well and was charged with2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile and 3 counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

The 5-year-old girl was transferred to a hospital in New Orleans. The children were placed in state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services, according to McGee.