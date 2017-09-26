Railroad crossing arms will be added to 8 intersections in New Iberia

This week marks the first National Rail Safety Week. In the United States, every three hours a person or vehicle gets hit by a train.

Even though deaths, injuries, and railroad intersection collisions have dropped over the past five years, city officials in New Iberia felt it was important to make intersections safer.

“It’s been 90 years, 90 or more, no arms and lights in New Iberia at the railroad track,” says David Broussard, Council Member for District 3.

Since the tracks along South Iberia Street were built there has been little added to ensure vehicle and pedestrian safety at the intersection.

According to Broussard, who has been pushing for these safety precautions for years, the city of New Iberia has already spent 1 million dollars on 4 sets of safety arms.

“The state finally came down and said since y’all put up that money, $1 million of your own money we are going to come finish all the rest. That’s what’s so exciting,” says Broussard. Even with the addition of safety arms, the DOTD warns drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to be careful. Deidra Druilhet with the DOTD says, “I see it also often where you may have a motorist even when the gates are down and the lights are flashing and the bells are going off that they will actually still drive around the gates and we’ve even seen cars that were actually trying to race the train to be able to beat the train.” During this national safety week, everyone is warned to be cautious. “I definitely discourage anyone from walking on a train tracks because you never know what could happen,” says Druillet.