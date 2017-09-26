Texas woman arrested for felony theft in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH (KLFY) – Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a wanted fugitive today.

Tanya Pyles, 34, of Jasper, Texas, was picked up in Jasper on an outstanding warrant for Felony Theft in Jeff Davis Parish.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says Pyles was the former Manager of Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, LA.

Ivey says Pyles admitted to investigators that she took money from the restuarant and store proceeds at Peto’s over a period of time in 2016.

The amount of money stolen totaled $46,000.

Pyles was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond.