2 arrested made in string of vehicle burglaries in Northeast Acadia Parish

CHURCH POINT, LA. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have been investigating a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts over the past several weeks in the Northeast portion of the parish.

Several arrests have been made while working with the Church Point Police Department.

“Our cases are in the Richard / Branch areas of our parish. Suspects were going onto victim’s property and entering their vehicles. Items which were located within the vehicle were stolen and on some occasions the vehicle itself was taken. Our deputies working with the Church Point Police Department, have filed criminal charges on two individuals. Church Point Police have also filed charges on the same individuals as well as another person in connection with similar crimes within the city of Church Point” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Tyrne Chavis, 23, of Church Point and charged him with 17 counts of vehicle burglary, 1 count of possession of stolen property and 1 count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Chavis was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Sheriff Gibson says a juvenile involved in the crime spree was also charged with 20 counts of vehicle burglary.

He is being held in a juvenile facility pending a court appearance.

Additional charges are pending further investigation. “We are continuing our investigation into this matter and want to remind residents that there may be others who were involved in these crimes. Please lock your vehicles and remove any property which would attract thieves. Also keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report it” stated Sheriff Gibson.