5 people rushed to local hospital for possible drug overdose after being found in St. John Street area

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating why several individuals were rushed to a local hospital after being found under the influence in the St. John Street area.

Officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of St. John Street this morning.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas says five people were found to be under the influence of what they believe to be a synthetic marijuana known as “SPICE.”

Investigators believe more people may be involved in this incident, but that can not be confirmed at this time.

Dugas says all of the individuals rushed to the hospital are being treated and there is no further update on their condition at this time.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and will provide updates as new information becomes available.