Ain’t no stopping 101-year-old Wilson Robertson of Melville

MELVILLE, La. (KLFY) We often have the ladies tell us about their life. Tonight we’ll meet a man out of St. Landry Parish who is a century old plus one.

News Tens’ Renee Allen brings us his life story and then some.

Wilson Robertson of St. Landry Parish is 101 years old. He’s active, independent and drives a pickup truck — and drives it well.

“I’ve been blessed ive lived a full life and it looks like i’m going to get about 10 more.”””I’ve been blessed ive lived a full life and it looks like i’m going to get about 10 more.””

Robertson says that’s 10 more years he’s going to live to the fullest…doing what he’s doing now.

“I’m going to go somewhere. I got my passport and every thing and get out of here.”

He’s a traveler and says he’s been to Belize and he plans to go again.

“They hated to see me leave. If i had the right stuff with me i would of stayed.”

Robertson has many memories — from being married and having nine children. He served in World War II, the 24th infantry to be exact. Robertson was 25 years old going in and 29 coming out.

“One of my best memories is when i came back and got off the plane in California. I got off and kissed the ground and i said thank God.”

He says it was a tough war that left him with many memories. He has the badges to prove it — the bronze star, the good conduct medal, the honorable service lapel.

“The God Lord was with me. I went throught that and I saw many men fall down.”

Robertson says its important to treat others as you would want to be treated. That’s what he does and he’s treated right because of it.

“I said you never seen a frown on my face. I’m always smility. I don’t have nothing hanging up here for nobody.”

For KLFY News 10, Im Renee Allen.