Breaux Bridge man arrested after altercation leads to shooting in Arnaudville; 1 victim injured

ARNAUDVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – One man is in jail and another is in the hospital after an altercation lead to a shooting overnight.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 12:30 a.m in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Main Highway in Arnaudville.

Investigators were able to determined that Gage Patin, 26, of Breaux Bridge, allegedly shot a 55-year old male in the back of the leg following an altercation.

Major Ginny Higgins says the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Patin was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Battery for the shooting and Failure to Appear for a previous warrant.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and is being held on a $5,500 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.