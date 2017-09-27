Channels being changed in establishments after NFL demonstrations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The NFL protests from this weekend have made their way off the field and into every community throughout the U.S.

Some feeling so strongly on their views that they would choose to boycott the most popular game in the nation.

Some restaurants in Southeast Louisiana have decided to stop showing NFL games because of the protests on Sunday which included 10 Saints sitting during the national anthem.

Owners of Sarita’s Grill and Cantina in Denham Springs, Maurepas, and Hammond have decided to stop airing NFL games.

Wow Cafe and Wingery in Chalmette took to Facebook Sunday saying it would also not televise NFL games until further notice.

In Acadiana, Walk-Ons is one of the most popular sports bars around.

They said that they were planning on airing the game and that nothing will change in light of the actions last Sunday.

Some Walk-ons patrons, when asked by KLFY, chose not to be interviewed with the majority of the reason being the topic is a sensitive subject.

The team is in London for an overseas matchup against the Dolphins.