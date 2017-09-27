Family and friends speak about victim of overnight fatal shooting

Related Coverage UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police have identified the victim in last night’s fatal shooting near the intersection of North Saint Antoine and Marie streets as 41-year-old Donelle Williams.Williams’ mother, Edna wren, says her son was a person that loved everything.

“Happy, happy, happy. That’s how he was. He loved life,” Wren explained.

Williams’ fifteen-year-old daughter, Markasha Williams, couldn’t believe the news when she found out.

“I thought it was fake. It didn’t seem real. I thought I was dreaming,” she said.

And she wasn’t alone as several family members fled to the scene.

About two-something in the morning my sister called me and told me my uncle was dead,” Williams’ niece, Brittany Poydras said.

“That don’t make no sense and I just hope stuff gets better,” said Quincy Alexander, a friend of the family.

Now, the family is all just trying to piece the puzzle together.

“Who, what, when, where, why, and how did this happen. You know you see somebody riding a bike smiling and waving at everybody and at 2 o’clock in the morning you get a phone call that’s he’s dead,” Sadie wheeler, Williams’ sister said.

Wren added: “It sort of throw you off especially before 3-o-clock in the morning and so close to the house.”

The family hopes this message brings gun violence awareness within communities like this one.

They also say that they plan to have a vigil in Williams’ honor by the end of the week.