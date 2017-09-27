Gov. Edwards issues statement on Saints, NFL protests during national anthem

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement today about the recent NFL players protest during the national anthem.

The governor made the following statement calling for unity during former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand’s radio show saying:

“The National Anthem and the American flag are symbols of freedom and should unite all of us, despite our differences. Having served our country in the military, I will always choose to stand for the National Anthem and encourage others to do likewise. We recognize that our fellow citizens have a First Amendment right to express these sentiments. That said, it seems to me there are more effective ways to go about it. I would hope that, as a nation, individuals on both sides of this issue can come together and work to do better.

“In the meantime, the state must continue to meet its contractual obligations with the Saints. We will work with the legislature and other officials to ensure complete transparency as to what those obligations are.”