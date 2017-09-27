Opelousas Police seeking suspect wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in shooting

OPELOUSAS, LA. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened on September 24th.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.

According to Detective Sargent Crystal Leblanc, the victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the groin, but is in stable condition.

Police have a warrant for the arrest of one suspect, identified as Jasmine Vaughns, 18, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this suspect.

Vaughn is wanted for Attempted Armed Robbery and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Opelousas Police.