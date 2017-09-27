Statewide donation drive to benefit hurricane victims in Puerto Rico announced

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), at the direction of the governor, has announced a statewide donation drive to benefit Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

Thousands have been left without power and access to food, water, and medication after Maria heavily damaged the island.

“We must work together during these difficult times to help those in great need. Puerto Rican officials say the island is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis if help does not arrive soon. I am asking everyone in Louisiana who can to once again support those facing tremendous adversity. We know how difficult the long road to recovery can be. We are looking for basic items to help the people of Puerto Rico begin that process,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

Donation collections will run through October 11. The state is collecting the following items:

Baby wipes

Bottles and bottle nipples

Diapers

Feminine care products

Non-perishable formula

For a list of donation sites, click here. The governor emphasizes it’s important to only donate items on the list.

“It is difficult to see our neighbors go through some of the same heartbreak we have felt in the past. The support of others has helped Louisiana recover from previous events. This is a chance for all of us to share our compassion with others,” said director of GOHSEP, Jim Waskom.

The Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) is handling the collection of donations. “It is an honor to be a part of this humanitarian mission and come to the assistance of the people of Puerto Rico. The outpouring of support Louisiana received after Katrina was tremendous and life changing. The missions lies at the very core of the beliefs and principles we uphold and defend,” said Major General Glenn H. Curtis, Adjutant General of LANG.