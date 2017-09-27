UPDATE: Opelousas Police arrest suspect wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in shooting

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Jasmine Vaughns, 18. (Photo Credit: Opelousas Police Dept.)

UPDATE: Sargent Leblanc is reporting that Jasmine Vaughns has been arrested and booked on the previously listed Attempted Armed Robbery and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder charges.

_______________________________

OPELOUSAS, LA. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened on September 24th.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.

According to Detective Sargent Crystal Leblanc, the victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the groin, but is in stable condition.

Police have a warrant for the arrest of one suspect, identified as Jasmine Vaughns, 18, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating this suspect.

Vaughns is wanted for Attempted Armed Robbery and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Opelousas Police.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s