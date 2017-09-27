UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal St. Antoine shooting

(Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Parish Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)—  UPDATE: Lafayette Police and City Marshalls arrested Kenyatta Edmond, 37, of Lafayette on one count of second degree murder for the Sept. 27 shooting death on N. St. Antoine Street.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff said Donelle Williams, 41, of Lafayette, was found dead outside of a residence.

(Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Police Department)

ORIGINAL STORY: Early this morning Lafayette Police received reports of a shooting near the intersection of North St. Antoine and Marie Streets.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a black male shot to death outside of a residence. According to police, there is no suspect information at this time; however, they are treating this as a homicide, which is under investigation.

“Just before 1 A.M. our officers responded to the 400 block of North St. Antoine in reference to a shooting. We have some reports of some shots being heard,” said Corporal Karl Ratcliff.

“We arrived and found a black male deceased outside of the residence at this time. We don’t have any suspect information and the investigation is just underway, but we do have a black male deceased and unidentified at this time.We don’t have any suspect information and the investigation has just begun and we’ll release information as we have it,” he added.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS, and remember all callers will remain anonymous.

