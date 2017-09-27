UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting in Lafayette

UPDATE: Investigators have identified the victim in the fatal shooting that occurred overnight on North St. Antoine and Marie Streets.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says that Donelle Williams, 41, of Lafayette, was found dead outside of a residence.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Lafayette Police.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Early this morning Lafayette Police received reports of a shooting near the intersection of North St. Antoine and Marie Streets.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a black male shot to death outside of a residence. According to police, there is no suspect information at this time; however, they are treating this as a homicide, which is under investigation.

“Just before 1 A.M. our officers responded to the 400 block of North St. Antoine in reference to a shooting. We have some reports of some shots being heard,” said Corporal Karl Ratcliff.

“We arrived and found a black male deceased outside of the residence at this time. We don’t have any suspect information and the investigation is just underway, but we do have a black male deceased and unidentified at this time.We don’t have any suspect information and the investigation has just begun and we’ll release information as we have it,” he added.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS, and remember all callers will remain anonymous.