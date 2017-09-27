Village of Palmetto Water System under partial boil advisory

PALMETTO, LA. (KLFY) – The Village of Palmetto has experienced problems with their water supply.

As crews make repairs to the system, officials are issuing a partial boil advisory.

Customers who live in the Rideau Settlement, Bolden Road, Highway 359 and Waxia areas are affected by this advisory.

It is recommended that affected customers disinfect their water by bringing it to a rolling boil for one full minute before consuming.

Remember, the minute begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The partial boil advisory will remain in effect until clean samples have been approved by DHH.