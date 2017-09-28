A look back at Acadiana Eat’s 2nd year

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Acadiana Eats makes two years today and to celebrate we look back at some of our favorite stops within the last year.

They include trips to East Gate BBQ Express, Veronica’s Cafe, Glenda’s Creole Kitchen, Hot Food Express, The St. John Restaurant, Acadian Superette, Prejean’s, Star Taco, The Original Cajun Claws and much more.

Over the last two years we’ve visited more than 70 restaurants in the Acadiana area.

Acadiana Eats makes 2 years because of our viewers and our hard-working local restaurant owners.

Thank you so much and Allons Manger, Acadiana!

