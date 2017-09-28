Eunice man arrested for fraud and failure to appear

EUNICE, LA. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a wanted fugitive in Eunice.

Harold Miller Jr., 40, of Eunice, was originally arrested on June 27th, 2017 for theft and defrauding residents and businesses.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Miller was allowed to bond out and later failed to appear for court while continuing his alleged crime spree.

Guidroz says on Wednesday Crime Stoppers received a tip which led authorities to capture Miller after a pursuit on foot.

Miller was booked at the Eunice City Jail and later transferred to the St. Landry Parish Correctional Center.

Guidroz says Miller is also wanted by other agencies for fraud and theft and was denied release.

Miller is charged with:

(4) Counts of Failure to Appear for Court

(1) Issuing Worthless Checks

(1) Theft less than $750

(1) Band Fraud/Forgery