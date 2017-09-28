Is synthetic marijuana becoming a new trend in Lafayette?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Synthetic marijuana is often referred to as ‘Spice’ or ‘K2,’ but is the drug becoming a trend in the city?

“We’ve had probably a couple of cases a week the past couple of months, and yesterday had the flurry of cases.So it seems like it’s making a comeback for whatever reason,” said Chris Lawrence, Assistant Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Lafayette General Hospital.

‘Spice’ is what police say sent some people to the hospital after they were found unconscious outside a diner for the homeless. It appears they were under influence of synthetic marijuana.

The man-made drug is designed to mimic marijuana. It has a cheaper street-value, and far more powerful effects.

“They’re taking that, and they’re adding stuff to it, basically to spice it up.” said Kip Judice, Police Chief of Duson.

K2 is made by spraying various legal chemical onto plants; it’s then ground up and smoked.

Users experience confusion, hallucinations, rapid heart rate and even seizures.

Kip Judice was once the head of a narcotics task-force in Lafayette Parish. He knows firsthand the effects the drug can have on people.

“They’re buying it and they’re ingesting it. You know, it’s almost a no-brainer, but at the same time it’s happening over, and over, and over again,” said Judice.

Duson Police responded to two recent incidents with the drug.

Chief Judice says that one person smoked it then became completely nude and stood on top of their car.

The other person beat up their own mom.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff with the Lafayette Police Department believes yesterday was an isolated incident in Lafayette.

However, they’re constantly fighting a drug problem all over the city.

“It’s not one part of our city where drugs are an issue or violence is the issue, it’s kind of spread all over the place,” said Ratcliff.There is no antidote for synthetic marijuana or a reversal agent.

All doctors can do is give the patients supportive care.

According to Lafayette General Hospital, one person is still hospitalized from the incident on Wednesday, the others have been discharged.