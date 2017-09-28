KLFY Athlete of the week: Rayne running back Trent Winbush

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Rayne High’s Trent Winbush is one of two dynamic running backs the Wolves feature in Coach Curt Ware’s backfield.

Winbush glided through the Erath defense last week and into recognition as week 4’s KLFY athlete of the week.

No one could stop him.

He rushed for 294 yards and 5 touchdowns.

A feat he’s done 2 other times during his high school career.

“I had to step up for my team. Just working hard for my team during practice, especially during practice. You practice hard, you play hard, and you know you are going to get the results in the game. That’s all it was,” Winbush said.

Whatever the reason, Winbush shined in that game.

He knows it’s not all on him.

“It’s a team, it’s a team sport, always the blocking, but I did try to use my athletic ability to do what I can,” Winbush said.

“Any time a guy is averaging 16 yards a carry, is good to have on your team, I promise you that. They make me a lot better play caller Last year, (Darian) Harmon was the district MVP, not Trent. Two guys if they are in the backfield you have a chance to move the ball against anybody,” coach Ware said.

The Wolves travel to Leesville to take on the Wampus Cats on Friday.